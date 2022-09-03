I had this in a tangerine c o2 filtration process where with out the use of solvents they use the temperature variation method which leaves not much that doesn't get used. At a therapeutic dosage this pure concentrate 100% frozen then pressurized the oil with essentially all of the plant and its redlines like the botanical shit that does nothing to turn a distillate into a flowery not copy of what they say is the same thing. This is the entire cake frosting plant reduced beautifully. Never think CBD is the enemy to your experience. It in many ways takes away anything disagreeable with your body and ads it to the good.