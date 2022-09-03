Cake Frosting
Cake Frosting effects are mostly energizing.
Cake Frosting potency is higher THC than average.
Cake Frosting, also known as Frosted Cake,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, talkative, and creative. Cake Frosting has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cake Frosting, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cake Frosting strain reviews(10)
A........0
September 3, 2022
Relaxed
Talkative
Super deep purple appearance 💜 dense and frosty nuggys. Helped immediately with menstrual cramps.
d........R
December 13, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Uplifted
I had this in a tangerine c o2 filtration process where with out the use of solvents they use the temperature variation method which leaves not much that doesn't get used. At a therapeutic dosage this pure concentrate 100% frozen then pressurized the oil with essentially all of the plant and its redlines like the botanical shit that does nothing to turn a distillate into a flowery not copy of what they say is the same thing. This is the entire cake frosting plant reduced beautifully. Never think CBD is the enemy to your experience. It in many ways takes away anything disagreeable with your body and ads it to the good.
m........5
April 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
It took me 30 minutes to write this…. This straight ⛽️⛽️