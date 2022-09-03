Cake Frosting reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cake Frosting.
Cake Frosting strain effects
Cake Frosting strain helps with
- 44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cake Frosting reviews
A........0
September 3, 2022
Relaxed
Talkative
Super deep purple appearance 💜 dense and frosty nuggys. Helped immediately with menstrual cramps.
d........R
December 13, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Hungry
Uplifted
I had this in a tangerine c o2 filtration process where with out the use of solvents they use the temperature variation method which leaves not much that doesn't get used. At a therapeutic dosage this pure concentrate 100% frozen then pressurized the oil with essentially all of the plant and its redlines like the botanical shit that does nothing to turn a distillate into a flowery not copy of what they say is the same thing. This is the entire cake frosting plant reduced beautifully. Never think CBD is the enemy to your experience. It in many ways takes away anything disagreeable with your body and ads it to the good.
m........5
April 2, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
It took me 30 minutes to write this…. This straight ⛽️⛽️
s........b
February 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
Tingly
You'll feel happy and ready to rock
a........z
April 13, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Smells incredibly sweet - and hits in a very smooth way. Definitely a relaxing high that slowly pulls you in. Like sitting on a cloud that suddenly starts elevating. Do some art or summ
a........c
October 14, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Cake Frosting is a combination of Cookies & Cream x Wedding Cake
T........n
November 3, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
First time I smoked it, I actually said, ‘whoa…’
d........r
December 6, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Cake frosting is a hybrid strain that starts out with a cerebral feeling leading into talkative state with euphoria with a relaxed mode.