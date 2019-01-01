ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Cakewalk from Plantworks is a phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. These genetics produce a THC-dominant strain with a Cookies-like terpene profile, complete with sweet and spicy flavors resembling its OG heritage. A THC powerhouse with potent effects, Cakewalk is best consumed by experienced smokers.

