Cakewalk from Plantworks is a phenotype of a True OG and Forum GSC cross. These genetics produce a THC-dominant strain with a Cookies-like terpene profile, complete with sweet and spicy flavors resembling its OG heritage. A THC powerhouse with potent effects, Cakewalk is best consumed by experienced smokers.