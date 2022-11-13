California Dream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain California Dream.
California Dream strain effects
California Dream strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
0........a
November 13, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
I really enjoyed this strain. I tend to stear clear of sativa dominant strains because they just don't mix well with my bipolar disorder but this one is just great. Easy to go overboard with so take it easy. Took a bit of time to hit but the initial effect was a heavy cerebral high. My vision was lagging but I was not dizzy nor did I feel that headband pressure. I did not feel much of a body high but it did help me relax and made it easy to rid my mind of any negative thoughts for a bit. After more time passed, I started getting very hungry slightly aroused and lastly got super tired and knocked tf out. Will say though that the next day I did have some symptoms of mania, nothing major but just something to keep in mind for those with bipolar that have similar reactions to sativa.
S........3
January 24, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
It's soothing and calming effect is awesome...and I got all my house work and cooking done while enjoying the euphoria...👍🏾
T........a
July 21, 2021
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
This strain is definitely something that gives you a light body High. Nice relaxed and can easily take a nap now
t........s
March 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This strain is so special. I picked it up last night, because I accidentally left my vape at home after taking a 40-minute Über drive to my favorite hangout for my version of a good time. A quick walk down the road to a nearby dispensary brought this strain into my life in the best way possible. For starters, I was annoyed at myself for forgetting my vape when I expressly went out for the purpose of partying. By the time I exhaled that first puff my frustration evaporated just … like … that. In fact, the strain was so good with such a happy, stony, euphoric effect that I kept forgetting to hit my vape. I experienced absolutely no paranoia. I was giggling like a school girl while getting some work done. I felt very chatty. And just completely at ease and comfortable in my body. It also helped take the edge off pain from my severe hip arthritis. This next bit is a little TMIish, but I want to share in the event other people especially women who suffer from sexual dysfunction. I went out to celebrate my birthday last night, because on my actual birthday (St. Patty’s), I did not feel much like partying. I’ve suffered a compound catastrophic loss, and the grief can be staggering at times. One of the first things to go was my sex drive. By the time I got home and ready for bed last night, whoa. I had a much needed make-out sesh with my little purple demon, which is how I refer to my vibrator. Ladies, you want this strain if you’re suffering from sexual dysfunction. I’m equal-opportunity, and even though the TMI is specific to the ladies, perhaps it will help men with sexual dysfunction as well. A win-win.
C........r
October 20, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
I’m smoked about a 1/4 of this so far. Wow my love for this strain goes up with every puff. My initial review would have been a 90/100. I purchased this cannabis from The Forest in KC. Standard Wellness grows, dries, and cures it. One thing about California Dream is its a cough master strain. YOU WILL COUGH. Or at-least with the California Dream I purchased. I will be growing some Cali Dream and seeing how it compares. The flavor is so unique, different with every inhale and exhale. Very nice mid day or morning strain for me. Right now I’ll give it a 92/100. I have a feeling if I grow it; it would be closer to 97/100. Super amazing strain. I also had no paranoia but I also rarely become paranoid when smoking.
h........3
October 15, 2021
Energetic
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
Wonderful smoke have gone through many once’s of it now. Not my favourite tasting buds but one of my favourite highs. I have smoked this strain countless times and the one thing I have gathered from doing so is…. This strain is fairly strong and must be respected.
k........6
May 2, 2023
everything i've read about Cali Dream is that it's indica dominant, not sativa dominant. I'm confused.... anyone know the correct stats?
k........4
September 4, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
This stuff smells very similar to the problem child by bullseye gardens here in Ohio.