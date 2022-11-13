This strain is so special. I picked it up last night, because I accidentally left my vape at home after taking a 40-minute Über drive to my favorite hangout for my version of a good time. A quick walk down the road to a nearby dispensary brought this strain into my life in the best way possible. For starters, I was annoyed at myself for forgetting my vape when I expressly went out for the purpose of partying. By the time I exhaled that first puff my frustration evaporated just … like … that. In fact, the strain was so good with such a happy, stony, euphoric effect that I kept forgetting to hit my vape. I experienced absolutely no paranoia. I was giggling like a school girl while getting some work done. I felt very chatty. And just completely at ease and comfortable in my body. It also helped take the edge off pain from my severe hip arthritis. This next bit is a little TMIish, but I want to share in the event other people especially women who suffer from sexual dysfunction. I went out to celebrate my birthday last night, because on my actual birthday (St. Patty’s), I did not feel much like partying. I’ve suffered a compound catastrophic loss, and the grief can be staggering at times. One of the first things to go was my sex drive. By the time I got home and ready for bed last night, whoa. I had a much needed make-out sesh with my little purple demon, which is how I refer to my vibrator. Ladies, you want this strain if you’re suffering from sexual dysfunction. I’m equal-opportunity, and even though the TMI is specific to the ladies, perhaps it will help men with sexual dysfunction as well. A win-win.