I really enjoyed this strain. I tend to stear clear of sativa dominant strains because they just don't mix well with my bipolar disorder but this one is just great. Easy to go overboard with so take it easy. Took a bit of time to hit but the initial effect was a heavy cerebral high. My vision was lagging but I was not dizzy nor did I feel that headband pressure. I did not feel much of a body high but it did help me relax and made it easy to rid my mind of any negative thoughts for a bit. After more time passed, I started getting very hungry slightly aroused and lastly got super tired and knocked tf out. Will say though that the next day I did have some symptoms of mania, nothing major but just something to keep in mind for those with bipolar that have similar reactions to sativa.