California Snow is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hot California and Ruderalis. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. California Snow is a fast-growing autoflowering strain that produces snow-capped buds with a frosty main cola. California Snow is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us California Snow effects include feeling energetic, uplifting, and motivated. Medical marijuana patients often choose California Snow when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and pain. Bred by Fast Buds, California Snow features flavors like sweet, fruity, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of California Snow typically ranges from $10-$15 per seed. California Snow is a potent and delicious strain that will make you feel like you’re enjoying a sunny day in California. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed California Snow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.