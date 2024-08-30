As an ex Indica enthusiast turned Sativa specialist, I LOVE this strain! The results online whether or not it’s a pure Sativa or Sativa Hybrid strain are unclear but the effects are obvious in that it’s a full blown Sativa for me. I love strains like Durban Poison for the morning/ daytime to kick my depression and I’m confidently adding Cambodian Thai to my arsenal. Grow West here in Maryland kicked it out of the park with this one. High terps, smooth smoke/vapor, and great effects. Like I mentioned, it’s got the punch to get me out of my bed on the hardest days and become productive and social. 10/10 would recommend if your medicating depression. Cheers!