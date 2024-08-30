stock photo similar to Cambodian Thai
Cambodian Thai

Cambodian Thai is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cambodian and Thai. This strain is 100% sativa. Cambodian Thai is a landrace strain that originates from Southeast Asia and has a long history of cultivation and use. Cambodian Thai is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Leafly customers tell us Cambodian Thai effects include feeling focused, aroused, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cambodian Thai when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, eye pressure, and fatigue. Bred by unknown breeders, Cambodian Thai features flavors like tar, earthy, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Cambodian Thai typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cambodian Thai is a rare and exotic strain that will make you feel like you’re exploring the ancient temples of Angkor Wat. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cambodian Thai, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cambodian Thai strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Focused

Uplifted

Cambodian Thai strain helps with

  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Cambodian Thai strain reviews2

August 30, 2024
As an ex Indica enthusiast turned Sativa specialist, I LOVE this strain! The results online whether or not it’s a pure Sativa or Sativa Hybrid strain are unclear but the effects are obvious in that it’s a full blown Sativa for me. I love strains like Durban Poison for the morning/ daytime to kick my depression and I’m confidently adding Cambodian Thai to my arsenal. Grow West here in Maryland kicked it out of the park with this one. High terps, smooth smoke/vapor, and great effects. Like I mentioned, it’s got the punch to get me out of my bed on the hardest days and become productive and social. 10/10 would recommend if your medicating depression. Cheers!
