CCh
Hybrid
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Chemical
Pineapple
Menthol
Candy Chrome effects are mostly calming.
Candy Chrome is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, creative, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Candy Chrome, before let us know! Leave a review.
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
December 21, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
April 29, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
January 8, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry