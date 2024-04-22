I've tried many strains of weed over the past few years, and though I've liked some strains more than others, I never quite found "the one"... that is, until now! Candy Chrome (or Artsy's "Kandy Chrome" in particular) has everything I love about marijuana, and none of the things I don't. It's relaxing yet motivating, with no anxiety, self-consciousness, or paranoia. It doesn't cause those constant brain-farts, thus allowing me to achieve complete and uninterrupted thoughts (at least for the most part, lol). Also helps to curb depression, and brings me big-time giggles! 😂 🤣 This also helps alleviate some of the symptoms I struggle with due to autoimmune disease, including physical pain & lack of appetite. For the first time in many years, I'm eating on a regular basis and finally starting to put on weight. Last (but certainly not least), is the intense arousal, and that's never a bad thing 😍 🥰 😘. I've noticed that many strains are only available for short period of time. That said, I can only hope & pray Kandy Chrome will be around for a very long time 🙏🤞 I'd give it 10 stars if I could! 🤟 💚 💜 🧡

1 person found this helpful helpful report