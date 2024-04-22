Candy Chrome reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Chrome.
Candy Chrome strain effects
Reported by 16 real people like you
Candy Chrome strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
s........9
April 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
I've tried many strains of weed over the past few years, and though I've liked some strains more than others, I never quite found "the one"... that is, until now! Candy Chrome (or Artsy's "Kandy Chrome" in particular) has everything I love about marijuana, and none of the things I don't. It's relaxing yet motivating, with no anxiety, self-consciousness, or paranoia. It doesn't cause those constant brain-farts, thus allowing me to achieve complete and uninterrupted thoughts (at least for the most part, lol). Also helps to curb depression, and brings me big-time giggles! 😂 🤣 This also helps alleviate some of the symptoms I struggle with due to autoimmune disease, including physical pain & lack of appetite. For the first time in many years, I'm eating on a regular basis and finally starting to put on weight. Last (but certainly not least), is the intense arousal, and that's never a bad thing 😍 🥰 😘. I've noticed that many strains are only available for short period of time. That said, I can only hope & pray Kandy Chrome will be around for a very long time 🙏🤞 I'd give it 10 stars if I could! 🤟 💚 💜 🧡
t........7
June 22, 2022
Amazing
l........0
December 21, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Sleepy
aye bruh i love this strain but idk sumn bout it make me horny asf cuh 😭😂
m........o
September 20, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
This stuff hit me like a cat 5 hurricane!! How you get horny and stupid at the same time? Hit this one hitter quitter and meet me at the Andromeda Galaxy
h........7
January 8, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Uplifted
My top 3! This is definitely something you smoke when being active and when going outside. I love this strain. I'm someone who sometimes greens out, and this was the perfect balance of sativa and indica. It won't make you tired after the high has worn off, like most oils do.
1........c
April 26, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very gassy and delightful. Kinda sleepy feeling though you're gonna need to mix it with caffeine for an all day affair. Tastes delicious
p........e
July 10, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Relaxed
Perfect balance for gym
p........i
May 27, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Hungry
Relaxed
I’ve been on the hunt for a strain that’s subtle and not over the top. Most bud nowadays seems to just kick me in the ass. Candy chrome was the perfect high - super balanced, no anxiety and just an overall great time. The high is very stable, you’ll most likely get very talkative followed by a full body relaxation and some hard hittin’ munchies. Enjoy!