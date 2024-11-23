HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Canna Montana
Canna Montana is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by King Jay Genetics and made from a genetic cross of (G13 x Chemdog) x Die Hard. Consumers get the best of both worlds with relaxing and euphoric effects. Canna Montana has a uniquely sweet and funky flavor. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Canna Montana, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
