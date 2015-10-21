ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannadential

Grows like Cannalope Haze, tastes like LA Confidential. This plant is the perfect mix of indica/sativa. Heavy buds and a fruity smell brought to us by those crazy geneticists from DNA Genetics. Anything crossed into the LA strain results in something special, every time.

Effects

217 reported effects from 48 people
Dry mouth 47%
Dry eyes 33%
Headache 8%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 2%

Reviews

56

Avatar for Fronk
Member since 2013
oh my god my face. oooh man it's punching me in the back of the face, this is some potent medicine. I feel like going outside! I don't fear people's judgement! Hey, this is awesome!...THE SKY IS VAST.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyHungryTingly
Avatar for sugartits420
Member since 2014
I really enjoyed smoking on this cannadential. The bud was so pretty I almost didn't want to break it up! It released a pungent fruity smell when I was breaking it up. There was a fruity aftertaste left on my tongue once I exhaled. The high was very mellow and relaxing. It gave me a calm, worry free...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Packerfan9943
Member since 2014
Can you say perfect? Only thing I like better is white widow but I love this cannadential! 50/50 hybrid is at the top of my list.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RickyTick
Member since 2013
Supper Fruity, starts out sativa but ends with indica. definitely a bedtime bud. The High was quick to onset and rather intense, but after about 10 minutes the "growing" high subsided. the overall high lasted for about 30 minutes and it would be safe to say that the sativa side contributed to that p...
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for JacksonSparrow
Member since 2014
This is truly a wonderful smoke. It holds many medicinal properties, giving it the perfect marijuana for those who are in chronic pain, but also provides a stellar stone for recreational smokers. This has become one of my classic favorites. It simply puts me in a dreamlike state where I ten to lose ...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepyTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Cannalope Haze
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Cannadential
Strain child
Recon
child

Photos

User uploaded image of CannadentialUser uploaded image of CannadentialUser uploaded image of CannadentialUser uploaded image of CannadentialUser uploaded image of CannadentialUser uploaded image of CannadentialUser uploaded image of Cannadential
