  Cannalope Haze
Sativa

4.2 242 reviews

Cannalope Haze

aka Cantaloupe Haze

Cannalope Haze

Like the name suggests, Cannalope Haze is a sweet mix of tropical, melon, and floral flavors. Almost a pure sativa that crosses Haze Brothers Original Haze and a Mexican landrace, this strain is a great solution for fatigue and when struggling with appetite loss. The smooth taste and hefty resin production make it great for producing concentrates.

Effects

Uplifted 59%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 45%
Energetic 41%
Stress 43%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 35%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

242

QueenV21
Member since 2013
Best strain to relieve my anxiety and panic disorder. Relaxes the mind but may be too heavy for those without stress or anxiety symptoms. Best part is it doesn't make me sleepy.
Happy Relaxed
Bulldogfarmz
Member since 2014
Excellent sweet taste on the inhale, UN real smooth to a volcano eruption deep inside your lungs. This medicine is for the person looking for a great relaxing ,creative, happy experience. One for the TOP shelf for sure!
Creative Focused Happy Relaxed
travis
Member since 2012
I absolutely LOVE cannalope haze. I just sit and wait for the next batch to come in at my co-op in Mesa. Even though it's a heave sativa, I get no anxiety or paranoia. It just puts me in a good mood, makes me talk, makes everything interesting, and best of all makes me happy! I can't say enough goo...
Energetic Happy Talkative Uplifted
blazed4200
Member since 2016
Good stuff. Gives an immediate, steady high. Able to do all my household chores and I'm able to work my job as an electrician with no problem. No anxiety whatsoever
Aroused Creative Energetic Focused Happy
i_miss_u_cupcake
Member since 2014
This energizing strain blasts you with waves of euphoria while also keeping you focused on whatever task is at hand. Thoughts race through your head in this WONDERful, thought-provoking head high. About maybe 10-15 minutes after smoking, be prepared to eat for the next 2 hours straight. Seriously, y...
Creative Energetic Euphoric Focused Hungry
Lineage

Mexican
Mexican
parent
Second strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Cannalope Haze
First strain child
Sourlope
child
Second strain child
Cannadential
child

