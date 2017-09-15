ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Recon

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 106 reviews

Recon

The ReCon is a perfect blend of two parts LA Confidential and one part Cannadential. The Cannadential father was chosen for it’s indica traits and at times, the ReCon seems stronger than even the LA Confidential. There is plenty of magic in this cross for sure!

Effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

804 reported effects from 75 people
Relaxed 73%
Euphoric 70%
Happy 64%
Sleepy 41%
Uplifted 40%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 22%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 5%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

106

Avatar for BrettKBG
Member since 2016
Recon wax from Tumbleweed- Edwards, C.O. Wow. If you're looking for an indica for pain relief, relaxation, hunger, or sleep you need to try this strain. Multiple nights in a row I've fallen asleep with my shoes on to wake up around 6 hours later like 'wtf happened?!?' There's little to no head h...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for FapMaster420
Member since 2014
Bruh. Hands down, one of the dopest dopes I've ever smoked. First few minutes I smoked it I felt sober then I got steam rolled by it and couldn't even talk right. Great for most kinds of pain, nausea or aches. Also recommend for sleep and depression, made me a bit anxious though. Smoking works well ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for gameshowhost
Member since 2014
I have an atypical headache disorder; headaches 24/7 for past 30+ yrs, nothing shows on any scans, is annoying/frustrating. Recon is *very* effective at relieving my headaches... not even the best prescription meds (not including knockout-blow opiate-based scripts) can begin to match its effectivene...
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for minimalistik
Member since 2012
Recon was great for relieving my pain, insomnia and anxiety. A very peaceful effect, it did not cause paranoia or disorientation. It was a very relaxing medicine that provided me with an almost meditative state. The smell has the character of an OG with a musky melon smell. The flowers are a beautif...
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for MediBubbler
Member since 2016
Really strong indica that has a high THC content. Great for pain relief because the body high is intense! this strain always takes you beyond what the other strains will. Maybe that's why it's called recon, you'll feel like your on a different journey when using recon.
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTingly
Lineage

First strain parent
Cannadential
parent
Second strain parent
LA Confidential
parent
Strain
Recon
Strain child
Honey Lemon Cheese
child

Photos

User uploaded image of ReconUser uploaded image of ReconUser uploaded image of ReconUser uploaded image of ReconUser uploaded image of ReconUser uploaded image of ReconUser uploaded image of Recon
