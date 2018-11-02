ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cannalope Haze reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cannalope Haze.

Effects

179 people reported 1312 effects
Uplifted 59%
Happy 58%
Euphoric 47%
Creative 45%
Energetic 41%
Stress 43%
Depression 36%
Anxiety 35%
Pain 24%
Fatigue 16%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

238

The best tasting cartridge I’ve ever had. Great energy and no sleepiness!
CreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
First off, the smell. It smells amazing. The best way I could describe it, is melons and fresh cut grass. After a few hits, I would feel very uplifted and focused. Definitely a great pick-me-up or a great strain to smoke before getting some work done. After smoking this, I wanted nothing more than t...
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
first couple pulls are amazing; then has the taste of a sweaty cheese. very potent.
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxed
Light &amp; Relaxing. Light mellow flavor. Great "afterwork" strain
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
My all time favorite strain. I'm only writing this review because of reviews on other sites suggesting it as a night time smoke or making you sleepy. This is a staple in my garden and will always be. The high is extremely energetic. I will literally, after a few puffs, go outside and work in the yar...
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
For me it reminds me of what you feel like when you've had too much caffeine without the heart racing. I imagine this is the feeling you get when you need to rush clean lol. Let's talk about the flavor; this is the sweetest taste I've ever gotten from cannabis and omg I love this!
CreativeEnergeticHappy
Truly lovely strain, especially as a hydro.
CreativeEnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxed