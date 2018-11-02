We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
First off, the smell. It smells amazing. The best way I could describe it, is melons and fresh cut grass. After a few hits, I would feel very uplifted and focused. Definitely a great pick-me-up or a great strain to smoke before getting some work done. After smoking this, I wanted nothing more than t...
My all time favorite strain. I'm only writing this review because of reviews on other sites suggesting it as a night time smoke or making you sleepy. This is a staple in my garden and will always be. The high is extremely energetic. I will literally, after a few puffs, go outside and work in the yar...
For me it reminds me of what you feel like when you've had too much caffeine without the heart racing. I imagine this is the feeling you get when you need to rush clean lol. Let's talk about the flavor; this is the sweetest taste I've ever gotten from cannabis and omg I love this!