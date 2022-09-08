I'm a cannabis breeder that focuses on mostly old school heirlooms/cultivars as I find these new polyhybrids weak overall with a muddled/dull high. A friend of mine passed me the Cap Junky clone as a gift, so I said why not and grew a few out. She ended up being phenomenal in the end and is definitely one to keep around and do some breeding projects with. She hits hard and fast right between the eyes, deep in the head... Not a care in the world, tingly waves of euphoria and then washes throughout the body with a long duration. She will leave you feeling ecstatic! Taste is delicious, bag appeal A+, yield is crazy good and the aroma is delicious as well. She is gassier than I thought she would be with sort of a musty yogurt type funk in there... Fairly unique. My friends rate her anywhere from a 9/10 to a 10/10 for all time best, most potent flower they have had, that says a lot. A few buddies even claim she is stronger than the Chem D and Chem 91 which says a whole lot about her potential. Lastly, I think her best feature is the inability to build a tolerance to her effects. Thats not only my opinion, but many many others as well. She will definitely turn you into a Junky... A Cap Junky, Junky! 🤣