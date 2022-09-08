Cap Junky reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cap Junky.
Cap Junky strain effects
Cap Junky strain helps with
- 32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 24% of people say it helps with Stress
Cap Junky reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
T........l
September 8, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
This strain hit pretty hard and made me feel sleepy. I also found that I was laughing a lot while using it. This would be a good strain for someone who’s looking for a body high and a good night’s sleep. I enjoyed watching cartoons/funny shows, but I had a hard time controlling my “munchies” while using this strain as well.
p........t
September 25, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
This week is a rocketship. It makes you fly it makes you feel like you're on top of the world. This shit is insane. Copped for $35 for an eight but it's primo as fuck
D........1
November 16, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Great cultivar, ticks all the boxes, but Leafly makes it look like crap. The pic used is a joke when it comes to the flower this one produces and there's no option to add the correct terps/smell. Mango Gogurt all day.
b........d
June 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Dizzy
I'm a cannabis breeder that focuses on mostly old school heirlooms/cultivars as I find these new polyhybrids weak overall with a muddled/dull high. A friend of mine passed me the Cap Junky clone as a gift, so I said why not and grew a few out. She ended up being phenomenal in the end and is definitely one to keep around and do some breeding projects with. She hits hard and fast right between the eyes, deep in the head... Not a care in the world, tingly waves of euphoria and then washes throughout the body with a long duration. She will leave you feeling ecstatic! Taste is delicious, bag appeal A+, yield is crazy good and the aroma is delicious as well. She is gassier than I thought she would be with sort of a musty yogurt type funk in there... Fairly unique. My friends rate her anywhere from a 9/10 to a 10/10 for all time best, most potent flower they have had, that says a lot. A few buddies even claim she is stronger than the Chem D and Chem 91 which says a whole lot about her potential. Lastly, I think her best feature is the inability to build a tolerance to her effects. Thats not only my opinion, but many many others as well. She will definitely turn you into a Junky... A Cap Junky, Junky! 🤣
J........e
January 31, 2024
Focused
Happy
Do you have nausea? Acid reflux issues such as GERD, do you have IBS or are u simply having a really crappy day due to feeling like absolute dog doo doo? My friend….This is the strain for you. This is the third time in a damn row that cap junky has SAVED my work day. I’m a budtender here in Portland Oregon and I deal with all of the above issues. I picked this little gem up on my break out of sheer desperation never having heard of it before in my life…..zero regrets. My nausea was gone in a matter of minutes. Legit. If you come across this strain on a bad day, just give it a shot. You likely won’t regret it
j........3
March 4, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
This one beat my ass and made me it’s bitch
s........6
March 19, 2023
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Made an account just to write this! If you ever have the option to try this TRY IT! This strain is AMAZING! Looks, taste, and smoke check all the boxes. Smells like fruit that fell off a tree that is just starting to rot. Then someone came along and poured the cleanest gasoline on it! Taste on dry pull/inhale is fruity and the exhale is gassy. These buds are FROSTY AF. Great daytime smoke, hits the head and relaxes the body without making you sleepy however BEGINNERS BEWARE! Ate a large pizza to myself, got some work done, watched some anime, and hours later I’m still high. Definitely my new favorite of 2023!! Cap Junky grown by @highergrowthgardens
c........4
November 27, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
Dawg i’m fried.. This is amazing, i took a 4 day tolerance break and i’m BLOWED😮💨 Definitely not for the weak.