r........f
December 22, 2015
The best strain of cannabis if I had the ultimate say so, the true definition of dank. Purchase in large quantities if possible, as it can heal in multiple facets. Can you work out after smoking it? Hell yeah. Can you sit on the couch all day and play the Playstation? You damn right. I love it, truly, and if it was all I could ever smoke, I'd die a happy and high fella. Peace to all.
4........d
April 6, 2015
For me and my girlfriend, smoking is a bonding experience. After each hit, I love talking with her, Whether it be about our day, us and our future, or life experiences or little things. This weed is GREAT for that, take your time with it, take a hit from the bong and let it take its course and fully hit you before taking another. Experience each kind of high. Each hit you take is a different high, so love it, stay in it, then tell it goodbye. This weed makes you very talkative and euphoric, just always make sure you smoke not upset. This weed is great to be open and intimate with. The only downfall is that it makes you so sleepy. Even after wake n bake, I want to go back to bed afterwards, and my body goes into hibernation mode. Save this for late at night, when the moon is in the sky just right, and you are ready to snuggle with the love, or the cats.
p........a
June 8, 2016
This review is an update of a previous review I made a few months ago about our famous OG Kush that many consider as the god of cannabis, especially here on the West Coast. I first rated this strain as a 4 because the reality is, because of it's fame, a lot of growers planted this seed but after that only cared about money and the name so they ended up on the shelves with a somewhat average to no good product. Since then I tried a lot of good quality products in this range of strains so I have to give it back it's 5 (4,8 to be exact). This is a great herb that gives you both a powerful body and head buzz. Had a very fun and creative trip most of the times I was on this one. In term of taste it's a kush taste so Earth, Sweet, Pine, Wood blended so it' become a Hashish mashup with citrus and herbal notes. It's great for party, socials, artistic creativity and hiking. Kills pain instantly. It can go either for anxiety (get rid of social anxiety in my case). Just be cautious if you're a new cannabis user because too much can make you really anxious and paranoid (happened to a friend and myself I was a little anxious on this one once). Just control yourself and the flaws I mentioned won't happen or will be easy to control. Not for beginners. Simply some of the best weed you can get if you're grower really care about his or her trade!
L........c
March 2, 2016
Apparently got ahold of some very very very nicely grown OG Kush and I truly have to say this stuff is insanely amazing. Amazing balance between Head and Body it totally hits yu both ways, amazing for Migraines, Stress, Pain & Spasms. A definite must try especially if it looks as crazy as my batch did.
c........o
December 31, 2015
I've been trying to find a strain that helps with my back pain and my insomnia. This killed two birds with one stone! I have a tic disorder, and this strain also has helped calm my nerves. It doesn't make me paranoid either. Great strain.
J........5
February 16, 2017
I don't know what it is about OG Kush and its ability to fight my pain. I have noticed that despite verying THC content in various bags over the past few years, it always calms my nerves and brings my pain to a level thats manageable. It has its own distinct terpene popping smell of pine and citrus that I believe play a huge role in its overall medicinal benefits.
B........D
August 28, 2015
Best euphoria when it's grown optimally ! Great for pain relief , starts strong in the head but not racey and mellows into a heavy body buzz. Oddly , I have had versions which tended to be more sativa but these were clearance deals .
m........d
January 20, 2017
Picked up a half O of OG Kush from a friend. It was not very good looking, mostly shake and leaves. Decided to make butter instead of kill myself smoking it. Decarbed it and simmered it for 3 hours then made snickerdoodle cookies bigger than my hand with the butter. Me and my GF split a cookie and I have never been more stoned in my life. I'm pretty well experienced in the edible department but these topped anything I'd ever had before. The effect of the OG Kush was stellar, hitting everything from the top of my head right down to my toes.