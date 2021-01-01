Loading…

Captain Crunch

Hybrid
THC 15%CBG 2%Myrcene

Captain Crunch effects are mostly calming.

Captain Crunch potency is higher than average.

flavor & aroma
berry
top effect
happy

Captain Crunch is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Captain Crunch. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Captain Crunch effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain

Captain Crunch reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about flavors:
Berry
20% of people taste the flavor berry
Diesel
10% of people taste the flavor diesel
Earthy
10% of people taste the flavor earthy

Captain Crunch reviews12

write a review
