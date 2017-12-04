Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving pain, sleeplessness, and appetite loss.
Effects
Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
Strain spotlight
Reviews
165
crazycolton55
MrDandyland
Midnyte003
emilysbluedream
jatb1975
Find Kushberry nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kushberry nearby.
Photos
Lineage
Products with Kushberry
Hang tight. We're looking for Kushberry nearby.