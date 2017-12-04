ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Kushberry
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Kushberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colours to life.

Indica

4.2 165 reviews

Kushberry

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 165 reviews

Kushberry

Kushberry is the perfect blend of two West Coast flavors, Blueberry from Oregon and the OG Kush from LA. The exotic flavor doesn’t rival its strength; it is one of DNA Genetics strongest strains. Kushberry is known for relieving painsleeplessness, and appetite loss.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

118 people reported 913 effects
Relaxed 57%
Happy 46%
Euphoric 44%
Hungry 34%
Sleepy 34%
Stress 46%
Pain 42%
Anxiety 35%
Insomnia 33%
Depression 28%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 24%
Dizzy 4%
Headache 4%
Paranoid 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

165

Show all

Avatar for crazycolton55
Member since 2014
This being my all time favorite kush "as of now" is amazing because the high is super creative mellow and chill. and the flavor is incomparably good even better than fruity pebbles it is extreme berry flavor and super sweet very potent. 5/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for MrDandyland
Member since 2012
Nice stony buzz, smoked it after a hard day at work and could barely lift myself from the couch or open my eyes. Mild sedative effect. My girlfriend who has serious trouble going to sleep uses this and falls asleep within minutes after the initial buzz. Great flavor and nice looking bud too. Very fr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungrySleepyUplifted
Avatar for Midnyte003
Member since 2015
This is the only strain (for me so far) that takes my migraines away, especially migraines given BY other strains. This helped with inflammation quite a bit, helped with mild muscle pain and mild - moderate nerve pain. Didn't get dry mouth at all, light smoke, got a little talkative, but no munchi...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for emilysbluedream
Member since 2016
The high hits immediately, starting in the body. It is psychologically grounding and eases physical pain. I experience less fatigue smoking the kushberry concentrate oil than with other indica strains. Oh, and it makes me happy, and uplifted. This is really good for treating depression.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for jatb1975
Member since 2017
I got a free gram from Urban Greenhouse in Phoenix. I smoked a decent sized bowl out of a water bong. Whenever I try a new strain, I only smoke one bowl. Then I wait a few mins to see what happens. I figure if it doesn’t make me feel anything after an entire bowl, it probably isn’t the strain for ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Kushberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kushberry nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Blueberry
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Kushberry

Products with Kushberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Kushberry nearby.

Good reads

Show all

5 Modern Psychedelic Rock Albums to Listen to While High
5 Modern Psychedelic Rock Albums to Listen to While High