We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Got a slice from Galactic Gass and wow is this probably one of my top 3 strains ever! I've smoked 5-7 joints a day for 10 years or so and my tolerance is way up there, this however gets me high every time I smoke a joint. by far one of my favs.
i think this strain blows a lot of those big hitters out of the park. this strain is sour but sweet its is pungent and it takes quick effect. if you like the hybrid leaning indcas this is it ! i rate this a 7 out of 10. and i smoke daily so.
Awesome strain. Picked up a batch for my birthday. It exceeded my expectations. I have a screw kit in one of my hands. Gets very tight, this strain loosens things up a lot. Some pain relief as well. But definitely not for novice smokers, unless you plan on staying home...or going to bed.
This is my go to strain.
Symptoms: PTSD, Chronic Pain
This strain loosens me up in a warm, fluffy blanket of Indica but still energized enough to laugh like a hyena. Absolutely zero PTSD nightmares on this. Brings out my creativity, helps my depression and I just got to say this.
I want to have s...
This is the real painkiller! Captain’s Cake is amazing, and worth driving across the state to find. There’s a real dichotomy in the effects of this strain, though, so it takes some getting used to.
At low doses it erases mild-to-moderate pain while providing a real boost to energy that helps you ac...