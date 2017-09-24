ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Effects

59 people reported 468 effects
Relaxed 84%
Happy 81%
Euphoric 61%
Uplifted 42%
Focused 37%
Stress 45%
Depression 35%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 28%
Insomnia 20%
Dry mouth 13%
Dry eyes 8%
Headache 3%

Avatar for tarable513
Member since 2018
This is my FAVORITE strain thus far. That’s a big statement but if u hace the opportunity to try it, try it!!! A must .
feelings
EuphoricHappyTingly
Avatar for smokeeePak
Member since 2016
Got a slice from Galactic Gass and wow is this probably one of my top 3 strains ever! I've smoked 5-7 joints a day for 10 years or so and my tolerance is way up there, this however gets me high every time I smoke a joint. by far one of my favs.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for weeddreamer2534
Member since 2019
i think this strain blows a lot of those big hitters out of the park. this strain is sour but sweet its is pungent and it takes quick effect. if you like the hybrid leaning indcas this is it ! i rate this a 7 out of 10. and i smoke daily so.
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for DSKO1
Member since 2018
Awesome strain. Picked up a batch for my birthday. It exceeded my expectations. I have a screw kit in one of my hands. Gets very tight, this strain loosens things up a lot. Some pain relief as well. But definitely not for novice smokers, unless you plan on staying home...or going to bed.
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bud6789
Member since 2018
This strain has a mind bending euphoric and sedating effects. It felt as if it literally glued me to couch. It was a perfect mid night strain that allowed me to fully relax after a long day
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Hjagusch
Member since 2018
This Captain's Cake is so awesome. I got it from the Forest in OH; just wish the price was lower.
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ElusiveMoon
Member since 2019
This is my go to strain. Symptoms: PTSD, Chronic Pain This strain loosens me up in a warm, fluffy blanket of Indica but still energized enough to laugh like a hyena. Absolutely zero PTSD nightmares on this. Brings out my creativity, helps my depression and I just got to say this. I want to have s...
feelings
ArousedCreativeGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Painsomnia
Member since 2018
This is the real painkiller! Captain’s Cake is amazing, and worth driving across the state to find. There’s a real dichotomy in the effects of this strain, though, so it takes some getting used to. At low doses it erases mild-to-moderate pain while providing a real boost to energy that helps you ac...
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedSleepyTingly