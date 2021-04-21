Caramel Cream reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caramel Cream.
Caramel Cream strain effects
Caramel Cream strain helps with
- 29% of people say it helps with Pain
- 29% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
Caramel Cream reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
C........t
April 21, 2021
Hungry
Relaxed
After a long and stressful 8 hour shift I had at work, I can home and smoked a joint of this strain. I feel soooo relaxed and stress free. 😌 It also is making me feel so hungry. 🤤 The flavor is sweet and gives you a smooth hit. It lives up to its name for sure. Caramel cream is now one of my favorite Strains. ❤️
C........I
February 15, 2021
Relaxed
I just took a monster hit, and let me say that I feel like I could fall asleep right now, and I have insomnia! This is one of the best tasting ones I've smoked. It has a sweet aroma and a light creamy taste. A great strain to vape if you wanna relax.
j........8
April 15, 2021
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Feels like an indica dom strain. Mostly a body buzz. will def couch lock you, but it doesn't last for too long.
b........5
October 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sleepy
I picked this after reading the reviews. My husband and I laughed for about 15min. Then became instantly couch locked and mute. I don't think I've felt that relaxed in a very long time. This is definitely going to be my go to. I suffer from C-PTSD, and anxiety, depression. The peacefulness and calming effect was like heaven. I never thought I'd feel that again.
s........e
January 3, 2023
Giggly
Happy
This strain made my inner monologue so entertaining to myself.
t........3
December 5, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
I’ve been on a little hiatus from smoking (about 2.5 years.) it was starting to give me panic and all that. But lately I’ve been wanting to jump back in. I truly loved it. This Strain right here is literally perfect. Makes me feel so calm, cool, and collected. I get that much needed step back from the hustle and bustle. Truly helps a lot.
b........7
April 12, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
My prefrontal cortex is heated like an engine to the inside of my mind, I am surprisingly awake with a wobbly head, and tingles No side effects Short to mid lasting to me
S........r
July 15, 2022
Sleepy
Anxious
Dry mouth
Smoked this strain for the first time last night and it's a potent strain! Initially I felt relaxed and happy that quickly turned into anxiety and a panic attack. Having ptsd this strain isn't for me.