Caramel Cream strain effects

Reported by 31 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Sleepy

Happy

Caramel Cream strain helps with

  • Pain
    29% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    29% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression

April 21, 2021
After a long and stressful 8 hour shift I had at work, I can home and smoked a joint of this strain. I feel soooo relaxed and stress free. 😌 It also is making me feel so hungry. 🤤 The flavor is sweet and gives you a smooth hit. It lives up to its name for sure. Caramel cream is now one of my favorite Strains. ❤️
11 people found this helpful
February 15, 2021
I just took a monster hit, and let me say that I feel like I could fall asleep right now, and I have insomnia! This is one of the best tasting ones I've smoked. It has a sweet aroma and a light creamy taste. A great strain to vape if you wanna relax.
11 people found this helpful
April 15, 2021
Feels like an indica dom strain. Mostly a body buzz. will def couch lock you, but it doesn't last for too long.
8 people found this helpful
October 8, 2021
I picked this after reading the reviews. My husband and I laughed for about 15min. Then became instantly couch locked and mute. I don't think I've felt that relaxed in a very long time. This is definitely going to be my go to. I suffer from C-PTSD, and anxiety, depression. The peacefulness and calming effect was like heaven. I never thought I'd feel that again.
5 people found this helpful
January 3, 2023
This strain made my inner monologue so entertaining to myself.
3 people found this helpful
December 5, 2022
I’ve been on a little hiatus from smoking (about 2.5 years.) it was starting to give me panic and all that. But lately I’ve been wanting to jump back in. I truly loved it. This Strain right here is literally perfect. Makes me feel so calm, cool, and collected. I get that much needed step back from the hustle and bustle. Truly helps a lot.
1 person found this helpful
April 12, 2023
My prefrontal cortex is heated like an engine to the inside of my mind, I am surprisingly awake with a wobbly head, and tingles No side effects Short to mid lasting to me
1 person found this helpful
July 15, 2022
Smoked this strain for the first time last night and it's a potent strain! Initially I felt relaxed and happy that quickly turned into anxiety and a panic attack. Having ptsd this strain isn't for me.
1 person found this helpful

