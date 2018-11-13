ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Caramel Kona Coffee Cookies by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank is an immensely heavy indica-leaning hybrid. As the name suggests, this flower reeks of burnt sugar, doughy earth, and tropical flora. The flavor is as sweet and caramel as the aroma, but with spicy notes of hash on the finish. Caramel Kona Coffee Cookies was created by crossing Pua Mana’s Caramel Kona Coffee Kush and Herban Tribe’s GSC Forum Cut. This Kush-heavy combination hits the body like an avalanche, leveling stress and worry to the ground. As this intense physical sensation dissipates, it is replaced by mental and physical elation that elevates the mood, making it ideal for social gatherings or dark winter nights.  

This strain was delicious and very therapeutic. it calmed my anxieties and PTSD. It also helped with the inflammation in my legs from a military injury. I woukd highly recommend it for a daytime snack.
Since﻿ I've become a fanboy for Pua Mana Ohana genetics, their Carmel Kona Coffee Cookies are absolutely delicious, hard hitting, beautiful buds, hard, and so blazing!! Mine (plants) are still cooking in flower, but I gave some clones away, of these and some 98 Aloha WW, only the CKCC's was ready ...
Lineage

First strain parent
Caramel Kona Coffee Kush
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Caramel Kona Coffee Cookies