Caramel Kona Coffee Cookies by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank is an immensely heavy indica-leaning hybrid. As the name suggests, this flower reeks of burnt sugar, doughy earth, and tropical flora. The flavor is as sweet and caramel as the aroma, but with spicy notes of hash on the finish. Caramel Kona Coffee Cookies was created by crossing Pua Mana’s Caramel Kona Coffee Kush and Herban Tribe’s GSC Forum Cut. This Kush-heavy combination hits the body like an avalanche, leveling stress and worry to the ground. As this intense physical sensation dissipates, it is replaced by mental and physical elation that elevates the mood, making it ideal for social gatherings or dark winter nights.