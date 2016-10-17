ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Caramelo reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caramelo.

Reviews

26

Avatar for Kashley72
Member since 2020
This flower is straight up fire! Worth trying out.
feelings
Avatar for queencaitlin
Member since 2018
Fast high that lingers for awhile. Makes me relaxed, happy, and hungry. Not great for being productive but no extreme couch lock either. Great for daytime when you just want to chill. I can sleep great after smoking this strain if I want to, but I wouldn’t say it makes me overly tired.
feelings
CreativeGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for CarmelHippie
Member since 2019
I recently discovered Caramelo and love it as it always adds a big laugh, often hysterically so, to every conversation. Just loosens up the brain to find humor. I had decades of depression and I am always in search of the best 420 for me. I found Jack Herer years ago and has been a faithful serva...
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for RafaelSFreitas
Member since 2017
Caramelo - R$30/1 - 2g Chapadeira leve, me deixou tranquilo, gostinho meio idecifrável na real, suave de fumar, dificil decifrar sativa e indica tbm, strain bem diferente
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo
User uploaded image of Caramelo
Avatar for jennydeath
Member since 2017
very nice strain. strong sativa elements. really smooth smoke with a very uplifting high. would recommend this for going out on walks
feelings
Avatar for calliopepan
Member since 2017
5/5 The one I've smoked was called Purple Caramelo (in Amsterdam). This is one of my favourite strains for lovemaking. Minutes after smoking it brings on super intense loving desire for my partner and kissing straight out of a movie! Hot hot hot. Good for hours of horny fun. Takes away any shame &am...
feelings
ArousedEuphoricHappy
Avatar for i2Saucy
Member since 2016
Great day time strain to get things done! Love the energy and the overall euphoria! I would recommend this to anyone really for any type of activity! 🤘🏽
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for anemotionalrobot
Member since 2017
Gets you too hungry
feelings