Fast high that lingers for awhile. Makes me relaxed, happy, and hungry. Not great for being productive but no extreme couch lock either. Great for daytime when you just want to chill. I can sleep great after smoking this strain if I want to, but I wouldn’t say it makes me overly tired.
I recently discovered Caramelo and love it as it always adds a big laugh, often hysterically so, to every conversation. Just loosens up the brain to find humor.
I had decades of depression and I am always in search of the best 420 for me. I found Jack Herer years ago and has been a faithful serva...
5/5 The one I've smoked was called Purple Caramelo (in Amsterdam). This is one of my favourite strains for lovemaking. Minutes after smoking it brings on super intense loving desire for my partner and kissing straight out of a movie! Hot hot hot. Good for hours of horny fun. Takes away any shame &am...