  Caramelo
Sativa

4.3 28 reviews

Caramelo

aka Caramela

Caramelo

The breeders at Delicious Seeds continue to live up to their name with this flavorful 70/30 sativa-dominant hybrid they call Caramelo. Caramelo is derived from the Lavender family, inheriting that signature floral aroma with accents of sweet and spicy fruit. Though made famous by its complex terpene profile, consumers also appreciate Caramelo for its lightweight uplifting effects that promote energy alongside potent symptom relief.

Reviews

28

sweetbutter80
Member since 2013
Migraine pain 6; nausea 9 when I medicated round 1330 or so. Takes bout 10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. No anxiety/paranoia (must for me). Body high allowed me to eat lunch & kick @## doin laundry. Head high was like a cool breeze across my face. Tastes exactly like the name! Spicy yet sw...
EuphoricHungryRelaxedTingly
calliopepan
Member since 2017
5/5 The one I've smoked was called Purple Caramelo (in Amsterdam). This is one of my favourite strains for lovemaking. Minutes after smoking it brings on super intense loving desire for my partner and kissing straight out of a movie! Hot hot hot. Good for hours of horny fun. Takes away any shame & i...
ArousedEuphoricHappy
i2Saucy
Member since 2016
Great day time strain to get things done! Love the energy and the overall euphoria! I would recommend this to anyone really for any type of activity! 🤘🏽
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappyUplifted
3XOG
Member since 2015
This is a stay home kind of strain. Amazing flavor profile. Citrus, honey, pine, and very floral-y. A little dizzying, but the flavor is very unique and pleasant. Didn't smell like chocolate or caramel, but the flavor did not disappoint.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
lilypadfoot
Member since 2014
takes a little time to hit, but smooth ride in. very relaxing. I sometimes get panicky with sativa but this is fine. has definitely turned around my depression from this morning. Makes you happy. Will order again
EnergeticFocusedRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Similar strains

Photos

Lineage

Lavender
Caramelo
Cheese Candy
child

Products with Caramelo

