Carbon Fiber reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Carbon Fiber.
Carbon Fiber strain effects
Carbon Fiber strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Depression
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
Carbon Fiber reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
s........2
June 27, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
My dispensary says this is 50/50 but I think it's very sativa dominant. it's unique but familiar. I don't feel hazy or foggy mentally when I smoke this, which is very important for me (I have ADHD and PTSD) and why it gets 5 stars from me. no anxiety or heart palpitations. no paranoia. It tastes so good (one of the best I've ever tasted) and burns very well even in a bowl. can't wait for more info about this unique yet classic-feeling stain!
l........t
March 11, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Got this as a Terp Sauce cart., a collaboration between TECHNIQ (cart) and K-Savage (the growers). It says it's a [(Cookies & Cream x Grape Pie) x Biscotti] cross. The taste is a wonderful, gassy, earthy mix of citrus and grapes. The aroma of the Terp Sauce is also intoxicating. And the high I can describe as happy happy joy joy! Euphoric, relaxing, uplifting in a hard to describe feeling other than just pure happy weed. If you battle depression, have anxiety, this is an anytime of the day herbal xtacy. This is a top top shelf strain, to be appreciated by veterans and newcomers alike. The taste is out if this world, and the high is just a wonder! Will buy again, flower next. Give it a try 👍🏻
R........k
October 14, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Talkative
If I were to choose a strain specifically made to enhance music, this would be it. Get ready to dance.
r........t
November 18, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Okay, so, strap in for this one folks. This is by far one of the most uniquely satisfying highs I have ever experienced. Fantastic for movies, music, and video gaming. Nowww the taste. Only speaking for myself, it's one of those tastes that you kind of love to hate? It's pungent and metallic-like, and at first I hated it so totally expect a weird taste sensation. It grew on me after awhile, though :D
n........4
May 25, 2022
DUMB DUMB 💪 EVERYTIME YOU USE IT AND EVERY HIT IS BRAN NEW IT NEVER GETS UNSTRONG IN THATS WHAT I LIKE 💯 (definitely medication)
f........7
June 2, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Talkative
Usually weed makes me pretty quiet but this strain was something else. I could NOT stop talking after smoking this. It was great. Its very powerful but in a good way. It always takes my anxiety away (and usually other strains can raise my anxiety) which I assume is from the caryophyllene from the parent strains. Highly recommend
t........d
November 17, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I was always into the extreme “pure” indica or sativa ends of the spectrum , but lately I’ve been on a hybrid kick. And not only balanced hybrids but also the weird idiosyncratic ones like this. Uplifting but not energizing, relaxing yet focused, this strain is an unusual blend. Nice looking dense purple buds too.
b........1
November 11, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Currently my favorite strain to smoke on. As a seasoned toker, I rarely feel the effects of cannabis like I used to, in fact I joke that sometimes I don’t feel it at all. But with this strain, that all goes out the window. I can honestly say that I have not found a strain that can put me in a stupor like this one in YEARS. It’s like being back in HS, and it’s long lived at that! Until that changes, this strain is a must have in my stash!