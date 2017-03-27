ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Carnival
  • Leafly flower of Carnival

Sativa

Carnival

Carnival

Carnival by Ministry of Cannabis is a sativa-dominant strain designed to translate the eccentric, colorful vibe of Carnival from the streets of Brazil into the mind of the consumer. This cerebral strain gets its powerful mental effects from its select Haze mother and its unknown sativa-hybrid father. The scents of citrus and lemon candy explode off the lanky spears created by this plant. Know to thrive both indoors and outdoors, Carnival has a snappy flowering time of only nine weeks. This strain’s upbeat euphoria and general mood alteration makes it a great social strain to share among friends.

Reviews

10

Avatar for chuckroast
Member since 2014
Plenty pizzazz here. Very cerebral, spacey, reeling head high. Not much to report re: body. Cool visual/perceptual effects. A Sativa lover's dream.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for eli171
Member since 2017
This is some quality loud. The fruity scent is almost immediately noticeable and the high is so funny. That's some dank shit
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for ColoradoStoner56
Member since 2016
Very strong head high. Very piney on the exhale. Very dense and full of trichomes.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Haze
parent
Strain
Carnival

Photos

User uploaded image of Carnival