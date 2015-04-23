Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This strain is beautiful and dark, like the bio-region it's named after.
It's strong though, a little goes a long way. This strain is shapeshifter, shifting with the users set and setting from session to session. I have experienced, from the same batch a range between feeling supremely relaxing and...
I don't normally give out five stars, but strain did not disappoint! It knocked out my chronic back pain, and mellowed my anxious monkey mind before bed. This is definitely a good evening or rainy day strain. Did I mention the sweet aroma & flavor? Yeah it delivers there too. Smells like a solid...