Avatar for miguelallma
Member since 2018
I’ve tried everything to help with my insomnia and nothing has worked nearly as well as this amazing strain. 30 mins after smoking it and you’re sleeping like a baby. A MUST Have!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for marymarymaryj
Member since 2017
This strain is beautiful and dark, like the bio-region it's named after. It's strong though, a little goes a long way. This strain is shapeshifter, shifting with the users set and setting from session to session. I have experienced, from the same batch a range between feeling supremely relaxing and...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for shumit
Member since 2017
Relaxing and feels like smoking some manali cream from the Himalayas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for doomsdayparty
Member since 2016
It just gives you a really nice calm feeling. With a hint of happiness. My new fav
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for IceBoneKillah
Member since 2016
Really strong indica that will knock you out. Pretty cerebral at first with headband type buzz that will lull you to sleep. Great for pain, stress, and insomnia. Herbal tylenol pm. 4.5/5
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for prtyredd
Member since 2016
It started off as a head high that was warm and tingly that moved through my body and giving me a great body high'
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricSleepyTingly
Avatar for Snakeeye
Member since 2014
I don't normally give out five stars, but strain did not disappoint! It knocked out my chronic back pain, and mellowed my anxious monkey mind before bed. This is definitely a good evening or rainy day strain. Did I mention the sweet aroma &amp; flavor? Yeah it delivers there too. Smells like a solid...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for honny2012
Member since 2015
this is one of the freakiest strains I've ever grown. mutant looking leaves beautiful. budding for 2 weeks already and its only the 27th of July.
Read full review
Reported
feelings