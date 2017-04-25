ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.4

Cashus Clay

Cashus Clay

Cashus Clay, also called Cash Kush, is a clone-only strain from THClones. This flavorful cross is a triumvirate of potent genetics, including True OG, Bubble Gum, and Master Kush. This trio combines rich berry terpenes and pleasurable body effects against a powerful mind expanding euphoria. Even with this strain’s deep indica lineage, the breeder swears by its focused, motivating qualities thus classifying it as a hybrid. Utilize Cashus Clay throughout the day, but mind your dosage. This potent strain can be potentially sedative for the inexperienced consumer.  

5

Lineage

First strain parent
True OG
parent
Second strain parent
Bubble Gum
parent
Strain
Cashus Clay

