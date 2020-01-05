We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cereal Milk.
Reviews
8
Shhmacked
Member since 2020
Damn Damn! Damn!! I just lost my lighter, now let me tell you how this shiii got me higher. It smells like truffle butter. Mm Mm! Mmm!! It’s nice and tight, sparkles so bright, it’s purple and green, it’ll get you lean.
~Enjoy your high
TASTES LIKE LEFTOEVER LUCKY CHARMS MILK such a new strain. I forget stuff on this. I don’t think that’s a good thing. I’m really relaxed but I forgot...do I have another project to do? Did I already take a hit? Did I win that last game of overwatch? I forgot