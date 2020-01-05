ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cereal Milk
  4. Reviews

Cereal Milk reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cereal Milk.

Reviews

8

Avatar for Shhmacked
Member since 2020
Damn Damn! Damn!! I just lost my lighter, now let me tell you how this shiii got me higher. It smells like truffle butter. Mm Mm! Mmm!! It’s nice and tight, sparkles so bright, it’s purple and green, it’ll get you lean. ~Enjoy your high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for PIttsburghLion
Member since 2019
Incredible! Satisfying like every drop of the milk after the cereal has been soaking for a while. 🥛
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Creative
Avatar for 513Rick
Member since 2019
The absolute truth!!!!! The taste,the high, the smell. I can’t say enough! Definitely my favorite strain so far 🤷🏽‍♂️
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for Cloud01
Member since 2018
typically I’ll go for only indica but this strain made me reconsider and start trying hybrids 🔥🔥 after smoking it I sunk it bed immediately, got to high to the point where I started praying to God.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review
Avatar for Shawnnybo
Member since 2018
taste like cookie but smell like Fruity Pebbles
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for xSophia
Member since 2019
TASTES LIKE LEFTOEVER LUCKY CHARMS MILK such a new strain. I forget stuff on this. I don’t think that’s a good thing. I’m really relaxed but I forgot...do I have another project to do? Did I already take a hit? Did I win that last game of overwatch? I forgot
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for StonerChef313
Member since 2019
This strain is beautifully balanced with a head and body high. Though, it did give me the munchies unlike anything I've ever smoked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryUplifted
Avatar for velati8
Member since 2017
Sweet smelling. Great taste. Thought I had a half oz but the buds were so dense it was oz. Definitely recommend strain for daytime activities and creative thoughts
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted