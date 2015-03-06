Cheese Candy by Delicious Seeds is the hybrid lovechild of Cheese and Caramelo, a combination of parent strains that results in an unusual fusion of sweet candy and sharp cheese flavors. The sweet and sour aroma is accented by flowery, fruity flavors which usher in Cheese Candy’s deeply relaxing characteristics. Its long, slender buds are wrapped in fiery orange hairs that stand in vibrant contrast to this hybrid’s sage green hues.
