Hybrid

4.3 62 reviews

Cheese Candy

Cannabinoids

CalmingEnergizing

Cheese Candy

Cheese Candy by Delicious Seeds is the hybrid lovechild of Cheese and Caramelo, a combination of parent strains that results in an unusual fusion of sweet candy and sharp cheese flavors. The sweet and sour aroma is accented by flowery, fruity flavors which usher in Cheese Candy's deeply relaxing characteristics. Its long, slender buds are wrapped in fiery orange hairs that stand in vibrant contrast to this hybrid's sage green hues.

Effects

Relaxed 80%
Happy 50%
Uplifted 42%
Euphoric 40%
Hungry 40%
Dry mouth 27%
Anxious 10%
Dry eyes 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%

Lineage

First strain parent
Caramelo
parent
Second strain parent
Cheese
parent
Strain
Cheese Candy

