ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cheeseburger
  4. Reviews

Cheeseburger reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cheeseburger.

Reviews

10

Avatar for russell887
Member since 2015
MMmmm Cheeseburger ... This strain is for that day early in the morning when you don"t need to get spun off.It's effects creep up on you giving you a nice warm glow! And yes I can taste Cheeseburger's !!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for ineffableme
Member since 2014
More of the same? It's a slow drive drive down a familiar road for me...much like most other reviewers have said, this is not a bad strain, but it's not a great strain either. I wouldn't suggest this for a special occasion...It is really in the middle. Having spent three dedicated sessions with this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for cbyoung2001
Member since 2016
This strain is obviously grown for its yield and not potency. Though mine had some great Cheese terpenes, that's where the Big Mac stops. Probably grown outdoors, don't look for any good indica pain relief from Cheeseburger. It's a very mellow high with only small amounts, if any, of medical bene...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Cheeseburger
Avatar for jsbaldwin90
Member since 2014
Very strong, fast working bud! Smooth hitting with an bittersweet taste of warm hazelnut coffee in the morning. This sticky stuff had my whole body in lock down within a few minutes. Just when you think bud can't get any stronger that 29.9% THC hits you again. My new favorite!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for DualMerlin
Member since 2016
I agree with earlier comments; a mellow strain with no defining characteristic(s). Whatever you bring into this session will continue, only more foggy. I usually mixed it with another strain. Overall, I was underwhelmed with this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Cheeseburger's effects are mellow, providing a nice body buzz and uplifting feeling. It does not taste like a cheeseburger, rather more like coffee. I like this strain but it did make me feel a bit anxious for a few minutes and I felt a bit burnt out once it started wearing off. Overall, it is a nic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for originalganjasmokin
Member since 2016
Cheeseburger is one of the most underrated strains... it makes you feel so happy and funny. Tastes good too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy