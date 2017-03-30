Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
MMmmm Cheeseburger ... This strain is for that day early in the morning when you don"t need to get spun off.It's effects creep up on you giving you a nice warm glow! And yes I can taste Cheeseburger's !!!
More of the same? It's a slow drive drive down a familiar road for me...much like most other reviewers have said, this is not a bad strain, but it's not a great strain either. I wouldn't suggest this for a special occasion...It is really in the middle. Having spent three dedicated sessions with this...
This strain is obviously grown for its yield and not potency. Though mine had some great Cheese terpenes, that's where the Big Mac stops. Probably grown outdoors, don't look for any good indica pain relief from Cheeseburger. It's a very mellow high with only small amounts, if any, of medical bene...
Very strong, fast working bud! Smooth hitting with an bittersweet taste of warm hazelnut coffee in the morning. This sticky stuff had my whole body in lock down within a few minutes. Just when you think bud can't get any stronger that 29.9% THC hits you again. My new favorite!
I agree with earlier comments; a mellow strain with no defining characteristic(s). Whatever you bring into this session will continue, only more foggy. I usually mixed it with another strain. Overall, I was underwhelmed with this strain.
Cheeseburger's effects are mellow, providing a nice body buzz and uplifting feeling. It does not taste like a cheeseburger, rather more like coffee. I like this strain but it did make me feel a bit anxious for a few minutes and I felt a bit burnt out once it started wearing off. Overall, it is a nic...