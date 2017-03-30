ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cheeseburger
  • Leafly flower of Cheeseburger

Hybrid

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger by Cannasol Farms (of Omak, Washington) is a deep, sumptuous strain that leaves the consumer feeling satisfied, like a cheeseburger after a hard day’s work. With a long, mysterious heritage coming out of Okanogan, this indica-dominant strain was entrusted to Cannasol to ensure its wholesome genetics were preserved. With yield-per-plant weight reaching several pounds each, this plant grows and grows. Cheeseburger has been known to grow especially well with long summer nights, and matures when the first ears of corn ripen on the stalk.

Reviews

10

Show all

Avatar for DualMerlin
Member since 2016
I agree with earlier comments; a mellow strain with no defining characteristic(s). Whatever you bring into this session will continue, only more foggy. I usually mixed it with another strain. Overall, I was underwhelmed with this strain.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Tingly
Avatar for jsbaldwin90
Member since 2014
Very strong, fast working bud! Smooth hitting with an bittersweet taste of warm hazelnut coffee in the morning. This sticky stuff had my whole body in lock down within a few minutes. Just when you think bud can't get any stronger that 29.9% THC hits you again. My new favorite!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedGigglyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for ineffableme
Member since 2014
More of the same? It's a slow drive drive down a familiar road for me...much like most other reviewers have said, this is not a bad strain, but it's not a great strain either. I wouldn't suggest this for a special occasion...It is really in the middle. Having spent three dedicated sessions with this...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticHappyRelaxed
Avatar for originalganjasmokin
Member since 2016
Cheeseburger is one of the most underrated strains... it makes you feel so happy and funny. Tastes good too.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Vuki63
Member since 2016
Cheeseburger's effects are mellow, providing a nice body buzz and uplifting feeling. It does not taste like a cheeseburger, rather more like coffee. I like this strain but it did make me feel a bit anxious for a few minutes and I felt a bit burnt out once it started wearing off. Overall, it is a nic...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
more
reviews
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Cheeseburger