Chem Jack reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Chem Jack.

3

Avatar for JloSmokey
Member since 2014
Very relaxing smooth strain, great use for day and night.
Avatar for mortymcfly
Member since 2017
Great cerebral high and hits fast. Easily made my top 5 list. If I ever see this again I will be stocking up.
CreativeHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for HIM916
Member since 2016
Two sativa powerhouses combined to create a day-walker's dream strain. One legendary strain and the other making its way to the annals of cannabis royalty, Chem Jack is a potent sativa dom hybrid. With THC levels reaching 25-27%, and a 65/35 sat/ind ratio, Chem Jack provides cloudless cerebral effec...
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedGiggly
