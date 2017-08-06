We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Two sativa powerhouses combined to create a day-walker's dream strain. One legendary strain and the other making its way to the annals of cannabis royalty, Chem Jack is a potent sativa dom hybrid. With THC levels reaching 25-27%, and a 65/35 sat/ind ratio, Chem Jack provides cloudless cerebral effec...