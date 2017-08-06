ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
4.7 3 reviews

Chem Jack is the common sense cross of Chemdawg and Jack Herer. This sativa-dominant hybrid expresses lime green buds with dark brown pistils. Its buds smell sweet and herbal while the taste of the smoke is intensely piney, bordering on chemical. The effects are centered and relaxing, helping consumers shrug off stress and improve mood. Chem Jack can push 25% THC, so mind your dosage. Chem Jack’s functional buzz can become whimsical and moderately sedating with continued consumption. 

Lineage

Chemdog
Jack Herer
Chem Jack

