Chem Tini
aka ChemTini
stock photo similar to Chem Tini
Chem Tini
ChT
Hybrid
write a review
Chem Tini is a sativa-dominant weed strain bred by Karma Genetics from a genetic cross of Stardawg (KG cut) x Lemon Tini. This is a vigorous plant that expresses a few different aromatic phenotypes, including a chem-diesel pheno, and a sweet lemon pheno; both produce exceptional resin for extraction and energizing effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Chem Tini, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Chem TiniOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Chem Tini products near you
Similar to Chem Tini near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—