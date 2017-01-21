ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Four Cups is the resinous union of four different Cannabis Cup winners: Jack Herer, Sensi Star, Cherry AK-47, and Blueberry. This wild hybrid blend offers effects for every situation, including physical relaxation, a dissociative hazy mental state, and significant mood elevation. The melange of effects is second only to the fruit salad of different flavors inside this strain, exhibiting notes of gas, berry, forest floor, and stone fruit. Four Cups is certain to challenge your endocannabinoid system with the sheer genetic diversity packed into a single flower.

 

One of my favorites. Started seeing it in central California. Has a delicious aroma and gives a body and mind high that really is the best of both worlds.
A gym-goers best friend. Long story short, this insanely dank strain is a bonafide win across the board. An honest hybrid that provides an remarkable body and mind high. But for those that like toking a few before a workout, it's a pre-workout miracle. Eliminates pain entirely so all that's left is ...
Cherry AK-47
Sensi Star
