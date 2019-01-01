Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.