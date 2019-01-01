ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Acai Berry Gelato

Bred by Sherbinskis, Acai Berry Gelato is a sativa-dominant strain from the Gelato family, whose ancestors include Pink Panties and Sunset Sherbert. A full-flavored smoke with tropical, sweet undertones, Acai provides a tasty, carefree high that won’t take you too deep. It’s like going to the frozen yogurt shop in the middle of the afternoon.

Lineage

Pink Panties
Sherbert
