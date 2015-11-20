Cherry Grapefruit by Kera Seeds is a super fruity sativa-dominant hybrid that brings out the best qualities of parent strains Cherry and Grapefruit. The effects position themselves with gentle full-body relaxation and a nice head-buzz that would be best for anyone needing muscle relief and mood elevation. This easy-to-grow strain will flower in 9 weeks and is suitable for growing both indoors or outdoors.
Cherry Grapefruit
write a review
Member since 2016
Member since 2018
Member since 2016
Member since 2014
Cherry Grapefruit
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12