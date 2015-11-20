ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry Grapefruit
  • Leafly flower of Cherry Grapefruit

Hybrid

Cherry Grapefruit

Cherry Grapefruit

Cherry Grapefruit by Kera Seeds is a super fruity sativa-dominant hybrid that brings out the best qualities of parent strains Cherry and Grapefruit. The effects position themselves with gentle full-body relaxation and a nice head-buzz that would be best for anyone needing muscle relief and mood elevation. This easy-to-grow strain will flower in 9 weeks and is suitable for growing both indoors or outdoors.  

Reviews

4

Avatar for CathieClark
Member since 2016
its got a sweet taste and smell.. totally stoney and relaxing , I really enjoy it
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for martha420fantasy
Member since 2018
This one hits you post first puff (if yours is good quality). Beautiful sweet aroma and strong relieving effects. Helps me with my BPD. ❤️🦄 Cerebral but not ditsy. It’s definitely a happy, pep in your step kind of strain. Great for people who suffer with depression. I call it my happy happy joy joy...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for cnc1998
Member since 2016
What a tasty strain! I ordered the seed myself from Kera, and grew her in cocoa with 100% organic nutrients with a 1 1/2 month flush to really bring out the flavors. During flowering she displayed bright orange hairs that somewhat turned pink-orange, and a sweet pleasant smell reminiscent of a cherr...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for RoccoBruehl
Member since 2014
An absolute outstanding performer when it comes to DWC. There's one Pheno which smells more fruity and kinda creamish. That's the one to keep! It creates a very warming and relaxed high while staying focused and creative.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Cherry Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Grapefruit
parent
Strain
Cherry Grapefruit

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of Cherry Grapefruit
New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More
New Strains Alert: Primus, Sour LSD, Strawberry Amnesia, Bubba’s Gift, and More