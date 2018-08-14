ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cherry Kush
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

1671 reported effects from 237 people
Happy 61%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 43%
Euphoric 41%
Hungry 34%
Dry mouth 32%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 10%
Headache 5%
Paranoid 4%

Avatar for DJHardNoX
Member since 2011
In my top 3 of all time! That cherry flavor is weet and familiar and one of a kind all at once. Red hairs, dense, frosted, but that smell! So sweet. Tasted even better just amplified from the smell. Caped in the volcano. Little goes a long way. Felt relaxed, not lazy. Felt happy, good, general sense...
ArousedEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for BernieSanders
Member since 2015
This is a strong flower. And that is coming from an every evening smoker. Not many buds could knock me down with just one bowl, but boy howdy did this girl do her trick. And even fewer bud could do so, and have the ability to relate that it was a pleasant experience for me? Even fewer. She is aptly ...
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for alittleweird7
Member since 2013
Comes on fast. Feels good entire time. Tastes and smells absolutely delicious! Gets rid of headaches, nausea, and a lot of stress. Total relaxer. Uplifts your mood a lot, from also not stressing anymore. Easier to laugh. Calm, chill, functioning high.
GigglyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for thefrancomiester
Member since 2014
Literally the best high I've ever experienced. Definitely not a couch lock, very active strain that gave us 6 ridiculous laughing fits. Crazy munchies, a lot of weird but funny speculations and philosophies were said. Great strain to listen to music to.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for hotrod1228
Member since 2014
ping pong ball sized nugs flocked like an xmas tree with opaque and amber trichomes. set up my magic flight launch box vaping rig, turned on tool's "10,000 days" and got down. i think the vape's temp may have been a bit high, on the verge of combustion. the tste was a little berry-sweet, but with a ...
Lineage

Purple Afghani
OG Kush
Cherry Kush
Cherry Grapefruit
Cherry Diesel
