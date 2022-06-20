Cherry Lemonade
CLe
Hybrid
Creative
Talkative
Energetic
Lemon
Blueberry
Berry
Cherry Lemonade effects are mostly calming.
Cherry Lemonade is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, talkative, and energetic. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cherry Lemonade, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cherry Lemonade strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Cherry Lemonade strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cherry Lemonade strain reviews(11)
K........s
June 20, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
l........y
June 7, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
j........2
January 11, 2023
Creative
Focused