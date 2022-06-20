Cherry Lemonade reviews
Cherry Lemonade strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Cherry Lemonade strain helps with
- 54% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 36% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 18% of people say it helps with Depression
K........s
June 20, 2022
Aroused
Relaxed
Talkative
About this product CHERRY LEMONADE (Cherry Pie OG X Jack the Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest Window 56-62 Days • Medium Producer • Very Potent without confusion great for Anxiety Preview: Cherry lemonade was a project that was in the works but was lost in the 2017 California wildfire with other priceless moms, dads along with countless seeds & Subcool's beautiful home. Thanks to one of my good friends, Scotty who had the cherry Pie cut that was needed for this project to be up & running again. Strain Description: Cherry lemonade is a cross between (Cherry Pie OG × Jack The Ripper) she's a sugary treat, very frosty beautiful dense buds, flavor profile that's off the charts with an incredible high. look for the prize " fruit punch" phenotypes other variations range from sweet cherry OG / lemon candy. Very strong plant with virtually no need for cage /trellis. Excellent cultivar for extracts & cultivators that love strong terpene profiles. Phenotypes: Tall plants that require topping and training but the stems support the flower well easily. Strong Cherry and fruit smells and heavy resin production good for extracts. Height: Medium to Tall 2x Yield: Medium dense buds of very resinous and sticky flowers Indoor/ Outdoor: Does well Indoors and Out Best way to grow: Top the plants at least twice to form a shorter tree this plant is very vigorous, Harvest Window: 56-63 Days Sativa/ Indica: 40/60 Hybrid: Granddaddy Purple X Durban Poison X Jacks Cleaner f1 X Space Queen High type: heady, stony / relaxing / pain relief / creative Taste: Fruit / Cherry’s / Lemons / Musk / Sour / Fruit
g........1
August 15, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
I had to buy those as soon as I smelled it because it smelled that good and it is very tasty and definitely get you stoned
j........m
July 8, 2024
Focused
Talkative
Uplifted
I loved the smell of it when I opened the bag. It definitely helps with anxiety and helps you focus. I would definitely recommend this strain for relief and clarity in a stressful situation.
a........k
December 6, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Uplifted
Very smooth smoking experience. Smells amazing. And one bowl makes a nice tingly euphoric body and head high . It feels like a heavy indica but has an almost energizing head high great for unwinding or getting into your favorite hobbie. I have a high tolerance and this is doing the job just nicely. Can't wait to see what another bowl brings.
j........e
January 12, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Dry mouth
Gave me a mellow high. Focused and creative really upped my gaming experience. Got a berry taste to it not so much cherry or lemonade. All in all alright buzz to it nothing outrageous or anything.
o........d
December 6, 2022
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Dry mouth
I have the same as the one in picture. Got a super blessed price too. Very nice strain and superbe taste when burning! White ash.
l........y
June 7, 2022
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
Talkative
I was stoned just the way I like to be.
j........2
January 11, 2023
Creative
Focused
Uplifted
Super nice before you start doing any type of creative activity. It gives you a nice, calm feeling, yet you also become energized. Great, mild strain. Smells AMAZING.