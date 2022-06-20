About this product CHERRY LEMONADE (Cherry Pie OG X Jack the Ripper) • Sativa/Indica 40/60 • Harvest Window 56-62 Days • Medium Producer • Very Potent without confusion great for Anxiety Preview: Cherry lemonade was a project that was in the works but was lost in the 2017 California wildfire with other priceless moms, dads along with countless seeds & Subcool's beautiful home. Thanks to one of my good friends, Scotty who had the cherry Pie cut that was needed for this project to be up & running again. Strain Description: Cherry lemonade is a cross between (Cherry Pie OG × Jack The Ripper) she's a sugary treat, very frosty beautiful dense buds, flavor profile that's off the charts with an incredible high. look for the prize " fruit punch" phenotypes other variations range from sweet cherry OG / lemon candy. Very strong plant with virtually no need for cage /trellis. Excellent cultivar for extracts & cultivators that love strong terpene profiles. Phenotypes: Tall plants that require topping and training but the stems support the flower well easily. Strong Cherry and fruit smells and heavy resin production good for extracts. Height: Medium to Tall 2x Yield: Medium dense buds of very resinous and sticky flowers Indoor/ Outdoor: Does well Indoors and Out Best way to grow: Top the plants at least twice to form a shorter tree this plant is very vigorous, Harvest Window: 56-63 Days Sativa/ Indica: 40/60 Hybrid: Granddaddy Purple X Durban Poison X Jacks Cleaner f1 X Space Queen High type: heady, stony / relaxing / pain relief / creative Taste: Fruit / Cherry’s / Lemons / Musk / Sour / Fruit

