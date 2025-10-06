Cherry Maui Wowie is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Cherry Pie x Maui Wowie and released by Rythm cannabis. This strain captures the feeling of an afternoon on a tropical beach, with Maui Wowie’s signature happy and creative effects paired with a grounded relaxation. Cherry Maui Wowie grows into conical, bright green buds that taste like summer—cherry, tropical pineapple, and sweet-and-sour funk make this a unique and delectable flavor experience. This is a potent strain that can test as high as 28% THC, and ideal for social activities or for medical patients looking to address symptoms of depression. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Maui Wowie, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.