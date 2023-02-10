I smoked this in the form of concentrates a handful of times. So a good portion of the time, when I take a dab of this strain, it just gets me very paranoid, anxious and hungry. Which if I try to calm myself down by doing meditation and or trying to watch TV/movie (preferably a comedy, something funny) it doesn't help me at all. So if you're someone that can get easily paranoid and or anxious from specific weed strains, then I would recommend that you stay away from this strain.