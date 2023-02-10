Cherry On Top reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry On Top.
Cherry On Top strain effects
Cherry On Top strain flavors
Cherry On Top strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
b........4
February 10, 2023
Hungry
Anxious
Dry eyes
I smoked this in the form of concentrates a handful of times. So a good portion of the time, when I take a dab of this strain, it just gets me very paranoid, anxious and hungry. Which if I try to calm myself down by doing meditation and or trying to watch TV/movie (preferably a comedy, something funny) it doesn't help me at all. So if you're someone that can get easily paranoid and or anxious from specific weed strains, then I would recommend that you stay away from this strain.
N........1
March 26, 2022
Happy
Hungry
If you're after the perfect delicious ‘cherry on top' to finish your day, this bud is totally made for you. With a super delicious flavor and well-balanced effects, Cherry on Top will have you feeling great for hours on end. Much like its name suggests, Cherry on Top has a super sweet and fruity cherry berry flavor with a deliciously creamy exhale. The aroma is just as delicious, with a rich cherry overtone accented by creamy fruits and a touch of spicy earthiness.
o........r
May 13, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
This strain is very flavor and potent has a nice energize output gets you going then your couch locked
a........e
June 28, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
GMO x Grape Ape. Delicious, effective Indica. Verano delivers.
1........g
May 16, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
As Good As It Gets….. Not only is this the best strain I have had by Source, it is as good of flower 🌹 as I have had 🤤. This Indica Dominate Hybrid contained 29.40% THC. Smell 👃 & taste 👅 is cherry 🍒 berry pine 🌲. Reminded me some of maraschino cherries 🍒. Super sticky buds. 💨 Enjoy The Pleasure Of The Smoke 💨
G........4
November 5, 2023
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
While listed as a hybrid it's really more of a indica. I use later in the day to relax. If you are having trouble with indicas labelled as hybrids and hybrids labelled as indicas, you're not alone! There needs to be better labelling. Look at Leafly and get the facts!
s........8
May 7, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
This is my new sleep medicine. Heavy eyes, great sleep. bred by highstriker grown by me
c........2
March 3, 2022
Creative
Relaxed
mighta been one of the best tasting strains I ever had. such a treat