Cherry on Top is a weed strain reportedly bred by Derrick Green Dragon, a four-time Dope Cup winner. It's a cross of Cherry Pie X Sundae Driver. Leafly reviewers say it smells like tree fruit, berry, and sweet. Cherry on Top's reported effects include relaxed, sleepy, and happy. Leave us a review!
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 27% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
b........4
February 10, 2023
Hungry
Anxious
Dry eyes
N........1
March 26, 2022
Happy
Hungry
o........r
May 13, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric