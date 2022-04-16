Cherry Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Runtz.
Cherry Runtz strain effects
Cherry Runtz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
b........2
April 16, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Very relaxing yet i am able to function and not be couch locked . Puts me in a lasting good mood which i think works great for my depression compared to other strains that sometimes adds to my anxiousness . and omg tastes great ;) tangy and sweet !
c........3
October 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
I have this at our Dispensary often. It's a great Euphoric High. I also wanted to point out that the review the Guy left talking about the seeds is incorrect. The seeds in flower is dependent on the grower that grew it. For instants if you have a male near a female plant while growing & don't pull the male out quickly then the female plant will get some seeds in it.
e........s
December 7, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very nice relaxing strain. Great for anxiety. More euphoric than most.
c........9
September 29, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Sweet slide down into dream land...
V........j
October 3, 2022
Giggly
Relaxed
Cherry Runtz made me just as giggly as when I first started smoking. Got me baked af.
K........0
April 28, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Sleepy
Love this strain. Relaxing, great for after a LONG day and you need to unwind or get some help sleeping. I found I got a euphoric rush before the relaxation set in. If you like pairing your flower with herbs def recommend mixing this with a blend of skullcap, lavender, chamomile and lemon balm.
Z........3
October 22, 2021
Been a heavy exotic smoker for years now. Every single day. This strain is one of the better tasting; mind melting strains I’ve had. HIGHly recommended.
P........r
July 17, 2022
Aroused
Happy
Relaxed
slow slide down. kept me relaxed the whole time. great for sleep