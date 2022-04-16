Cherry Runtz reviews

Cherry Runtz strain effects

Reported by 51 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Aroused

Relaxed

Cherry Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    11% of people say it helps with Insomnia

Cherry Runtz reviews

April 16, 2022
Very relaxing yet i am able to function and not be couch locked . Puts me in a lasting good mood which i think works great for my depression compared to other strains that sometimes adds to my anxiousness . and omg tastes great ;) tangy and sweet !
28 people found this helpful
October 31, 2022
I have this at our Dispensary often. It's a great Euphoric High. I also wanted to point out that the review the Guy left talking about the seeds is incorrect. The seeds in flower is dependent on the grower that grew it. For instants if you have a male near a female plant while growing & don't pull the male out quickly then the female plant will get some seeds in it.
21 people found this helpful
December 7, 2021
Very nice relaxing strain. Great for anxiety. More euphoric than most.
20 people found this helpful
September 29, 2021
Sweet slide down into dream land...
8 people found this helpful
October 3, 2022
Cherry Runtz made me just as giggly as when I first started smoking. Got me baked af.
8 people found this helpful
April 28, 2022
Love this strain. Relaxing, great for after a LONG day and you need to unwind or get some help sleeping. I found I got a euphoric rush before the relaxation set in. If you like pairing your flower with herbs def recommend mixing this with a blend of skullcap, lavender, chamomile and lemon balm.
7 people found this helpful
October 22, 2021
Been a heavy exotic smoker for years now. Every single day. This strain is one of the better tasting; mind melting strains I’ve had. HIGHly recommended.
7 people found this helpful
July 17, 2022
slow slide down. kept me relaxed the whole time. great for sleep
7 people found this helpful

