stock photo similar to Cherry Runtz
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%
Cherry Runtz
Cherry Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Cherry Pie, with the big, beautiful purple buds to match. The effects of Cherry Runtz are believed to be euphoric and tingly. Reviewers on Leafly say Cherry Runtz makes them feel aroused, giggly, and sleepy. Cherry Runtz has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, with a lavender aroma and flavors of berry and rose. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when mitigating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The original breeder of Cherry Runtz is Elev8 Seeds.
Cherry Runtz strain effects
Cherry Runtz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
- 11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Cherry Runtz strain reviews51
b........2
April 16, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
c........3
October 31, 2022
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
e........s
December 7, 2021
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed