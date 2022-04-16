stock photo similar to Cherry Runtz
HybridTHC 17%CBG 1%

Cherry Runtz

Cherry Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Cherry Pie, with the big, beautiful purple buds to match. The effects of Cherry Runtz are believed to be euphoric and tingly. Reviewers on Leafly say Cherry Runtz makes them feel aroused, giggly, and sleepy. Cherry Runtz has 17% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, with a lavender aroma and flavors of berry and rose. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when mitigating symptoms of anxiety, depression, and insomnia. The original breeder of Cherry Runtz is Elev8 Seeds.

Cherry Runtz strain effects

Reported by 51 real people like you

Feelings

Giggly

Aroused

Relaxed

Cherry Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    11% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Insomnia
    11% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Cherry Runtz strain reviews51

April 16, 2022
Very relaxing yet i am able to function and not be couch locked . Puts me in a lasting good mood which i think works great for my depression compared to other strains that sometimes adds to my anxiousness . and omg tastes great ;) tangy and sweet !
28 people found this helpful
October 31, 2022
I have this at our Dispensary often. It's a great Euphoric High. I also wanted to point out that the review the Guy left talking about the seeds is incorrect. The seeds in flower is dependent on the grower that grew it. For instants if you have a male near a female plant while growing & don't pull the male out quickly then the female plant will get some seeds in it.
21 people found this helpful
December 7, 2021
Very nice relaxing strain. Great for anxiety. More euphoric than most.
20 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Cherry Runtz strain genetics