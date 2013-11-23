stock photo similar to Death Star
IndicaTHC 19%CBD 0%

Death Star

aka Deathstar

Death Star is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. This strain is named for its skunky sweet jet fuel aromas that are pungent and fill up your nostrils. This strain may not have the ability to destroy planets, but it does have a powerful buzz that can make you feel sleepy, relaxed, and euphoric. Death Star is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Death Star effects include feeling sleepyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Death Star when dealing with symptoms associated with stresspain, and anxiety. Bred by unknown breeders, Death Star features flavors like dieselpungent, and tea. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Death Star typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain has a frosty appearance with purple shades of color visible in its stems. Death Star also has a connection to the Star Wars franchise, as it refers to the massive space station that can obliterate entire planets with its superlaser. Some fans of Star Wars may enjoy this strain as a way to feel the power of the dark side or rebel against the Empire. Red Squadron may have destroyed the empire's battle station during the battle of Yavin, but luckily this strain survived the explosion.

If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Death Star, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Death Star strain effects

Reported by 1494 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Tingly

Death Star strain helps with

  • Stress
    39% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Pain
    36% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Anxiety
    32% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Death Star strain reviews1,494

November 23, 2013
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Sleepy
After i smoked this I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of neurons suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. I fear something terrible has happened.
695 people found this helpful
August 23, 2014
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Creative
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Focused
I don't remember my pain scale as this was last night. Nausea was pretty damn bad when I medicated round 2130 or so. Takes bout 5-10 min to start working. Pain/nausea gone. Only had a gram too so high quality $#!# for me! My hubby did not complain bout the sudden sex either! ;-) Love a a good indica makes me so damn horny! Anywho, I think I got more of a hybrid as compared to an Indica. Almost was not able to go to sleep but managed to do so round 230 or so. Will definitely be getting dis one again! 29% THC in a flower?! Wow. :-)
269 people found this helpful
October 2, 2016
ATTN LADIES: I have officially added this strain to the PMS/ period collection. Kills pain, numbs a headache down, relaxed the body and I feel like its helping to chill me out. You're welcome.
195 people found this helpful
Strain spotlight

Death Star strain genetics

Death Star grow information

Type
indica
sativa
hybrid
Difficulty
easy
moderate
difficult
Height
short
average
tall
Yield
low
medium
high
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12
  • Prefers moderate amounts of fertilizer
  • May express fruity or diesel-smelling phenotypes
  • Trains well as a multi-branched plant or with sea of green (SOG) operations
  • Average yield falls between 25-30 grams per plant

Photos of Death Star

Show all