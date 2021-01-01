Loading…

Cherry Zkittlez

aka Cherry Zkittles, Cherry Skittles

Hybrid
THC 20%CBG 1%Limonene

Cherry Zkittlez effects are mostly energizing.

Cherry Zkittlez potency is higher than average.

top effect
focused

Cherry Zkittlez is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Cherry Zkittlez. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Cherry Zkittlez effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Creative
20% of people report feeling creative
Energetic
20% of people report feeling energetic
Focused
20% of people report feeling focused

Cherry Zkittlez reviews5

Cherry Zkittlez terpenes

Certified Strain Science

The most abundant terpene in Cherry Zkittlez is limonene, followed by caryophyllene and myrcene.

Dominant terpene

Limonene (citrus)

Other terpenes

Caryophyllene(pepper)Myrcene(herbal)

Strain spotlight

