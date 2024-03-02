Cherry Zlushie reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cherry Zlushie.
Cherry Zlushie strain effects
Cherry Zlushie strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
e........5
March 2, 2024
Focused
Happy
I hope y’all have the same amazing high as I did. This strain has given me so much mental relief. I have ADHD with anxiety. My thoughts jump around so much and just pile on top of each other, or I lose them entirely. Add on anxiety’s nagging voice, judging every single thought while also fearing every single thing around me, and I often say, “I wish I can turn off my brain.” This beauty kissed my brain and calmmmmmed everything down. I still had my random thoughts all happening at once. But I wasn’t so analytical or critical of every thought. They came and they went. And yes I reflected on the thoughts, but I didn’t fight it so much. I was present. That must be presence. This is also a great strain for appetite. Be prepared to have the munchies. The aroma and taste is one of my top 5. Everything about this is *kiss*
w........8
March 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Had some live resin of this strain and all I wanna say is this strain taste so insanely good as a concentrate, like crazy tropical cherry terps🔥🔥🔥
j........s
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Cherry Zlushie has a great candy-cherry flavour. I find it inhales smoothly and I start to feel it pretty quickly. It makes me feel relaxed and happy, but it will make me sleepy unless I’m actively doing something. Cannabis almost always makes me stuffy and gives me dry mouth but this one doesn’t! Two to three hits is plenty for me. It’s overall a very pleasant experience.
e........3
April 25, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I got the NoFuture 510 cartridge od Cherry Zlushie and it's amazing for anything from nausea/lack of appetite from medication and focus/stress from adhd/anxiety. I use this if i want to sit and de-stress or to put away laundry / do chores. I also think it works to sleep as it calms your mind, but it also can be uplifting so it's trial/error. The cartridge is smooth and sweet and doesn't get clogged/sticky like other strains.
T........d
February 11, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Slight hint of cherry smooth and it creeps up on u
F........7
May 23, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Dizzy
Taste like cherry pie
m........e
June 20, 2024
Energetic
Happy
It’s not too intense and gives me a good mix of energy and relaxation. I’d definitely recommend it.
t........3
October 29, 2024
Relaxed
This strain was a big help for my anxiety. I smoked about 0.2 of infused herb. It is an all encompassing head high