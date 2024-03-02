I hope y’all have the same amazing high as I did. This strain has given me so much mental relief. I have ADHD with anxiety. My thoughts jump around so much and just pile on top of each other, or I lose them entirely. Add on anxiety’s nagging voice, judging every single thought while also fearing every single thing around me, and I often say, “I wish I can turn off my brain.” This beauty kissed my brain and calmmmmmed everything down. I still had my random thoughts all happening at once. But I wasn’t so analytical or critical of every thought. They came and they went. And yes I reflected on the thoughts, but I didn’t fight it so much. I was present. That must be presence. This is also a great strain for appetite. Be prepared to have the munchies. The aroma and taste is one of my top 5. Everything about this is *kiss*