stock photo similar to Cherry Zlushie
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Cherry Zlushie
Cherry Zlushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Zlushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Zlushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cherry ZlushieOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cherry Zlushie strain effects
Cherry Zlushie strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 23% of people say it helps with Depression
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cherry Zlushie products near you
Similar to Cherry Zlushie near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Cherry Zlushie strain reviews21
Read all reviews
e........5
March 2, 2024
Focused
Happy
w........8
March 15, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
j........s
March 6, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed