HybridTHC 20%CBD

Cherry Zlushie

Cherry Zlushie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parent strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cherry Zlushie is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cherry Zlushie typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cherry Zlushie’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cherry Zlushie, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Cherry Zlushie strain effects

Reported by 21 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Uplifted

Happy

Cherry Zlushie strain helps with

  Anxiety
    42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  Depression
    23% of people say it helps with Depression
Cherry Zlushie strain reviews

March 2, 2024
I hope y'all have the same amazing high as I did. This strain has given me so much mental relief. I have ADHD with anxiety. My thoughts jump around so much and just pile on top of each other, or I lose them entirely. Add on anxiety's nagging voice, judging every single thought while also fearing every single thing around me, and I often say, "I wish I can turn off my brain." This beauty kissed my brain and calmmmmmed everything down. I still had my random thoughts all happening at once. But I wasn't so analytical or critical of every thought. They came and they went. And yes I reflected on the thoughts, but I didn't fight it so much. I was present. That must be presence. This is also a great strain for appetite. Be prepared to have the munchies. The aroma and taste is one of my top 5. Everything about this is *kiss*
March 15, 2024
Had some live resin of this strain and all I wanna say is this strain taste so insanely good as a concentrate, like crazy tropical cherry terps🔥🔥🔥
March 6, 2024
Cherry Zlushie has a great candy-cherry flavour. I find it inhales smoothly and I start to feel it pretty quickly. It makes me feel relaxed and happy, but it will make me sleepy unless I'm actively doing something. Cannabis almost always makes me stuffy and gives me dry mouth but this one doesn't! Two to three hits is plenty for me. It's overall a very pleasant experience.
